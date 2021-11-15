India, Asian Development Bank sign $61 million loan agreement to boost urban services in Agartala

The government signed the Agartala City Urban Development Project agreement with ADB representative Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB's India Resident Mission, a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

After signing the loan agreement, Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, said that the project is aligned to the vision of the Smart City Mission. He said it would upgrade urban infrastructure services and improve Agartala's livability by providing better road connectivity, flood resilient measures, and making tourist places more attractive.

"Through this project, ADB will catalyze synergies with the smart city components being implemented in Agartala through an underground utility corridor with shifting electrical lines, incorporating elderly, women, children, and differently-abled features, improving road geometry along with urban design interventions," said Konishi.

He said that asset management and sustainability strategy, capacity-building of tourism operators and livelihood improvement of street vendors and artisans will serve as a model to other assets and tourist attractions in Agartala and other cities in the state of Tripura.

The project will build and upgrade 48 kilometres (km) of new or existing stormwater drainage and construct 23 km of climate-resilient urban roads.

Other interventions include renovating open spaces and creating water recreation and lakeside walkways in the Maharaja Bir Bikram College lake and the Ujjayanta Palace.

Developing Agartala's central and north zones as models of area-based development is expected to have a ripple effect on nearby cities and towns, making urban areas more livable, citizen-friendly, resilient, and sustainable, the statement said.

Also Read: BT50 Monday movers: Power Grid, Adani Enterprises, ONGC among top gainers

Also Read: RBI's first ever hackathon, HARBINGER 2021, to begin from today; here’s what you need to know