INDIA meet in Mumbai: Oppn bloc likely to release logo, announce seat-sharing arrangement tomorrow

The opposition's INDIA alliance is gearing up for a third meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. During the two-day conclave, the new bloc is likely to announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance, India Today reported on Wednesday. The alliance may also announce a few panels to draft a common minimum program for the bloc, joint plans for holding agitations across the country, and for seat sharing - the toughest and most contentious job.

The alliance is also expected to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents. It is likely to be set up in New Delhi.

Besides, the members will also discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson to head the alliance. Earlier, there were reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who took the initiative to bring opposition parties like TMC, AAP, and Congress together, was miffed at not being named as the convenor of the INDIA bloc.

However, when asked if he would accept the role of the convener if offered, Nitish Kumar said, "I don't want to become anything. I have been telling you this again and again. I have no such desire. I just want to unite everyone."

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Monday said Nitish Kumar has the capabilities to become convenor and the Prime Minister. He said Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Sharad Pawar all have the capabilities to become the Prime Minister. "For us (JDU) PM post is not important but Nitish Kumar has all the capabilities needed for the PM/Convener post. For us opposition unity and the 2024 elections are important. We are neither a contender for the post of PM nor for the post of convenor."

Ahead of the conclave which is third after first in Patna and second in Bengaluru, Congress leader Milind Deora said that seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls among alliance partners is more or less finalised in most states, barring a few that require more time. While he did not name the states where seat-sharing may take time, West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra are likely states where hectic negotiations may happen among the opposition parties like Congress, AAP, and TMC.

Ahead of the meet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pitched for Arvind Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate for the Opposition bloc. AAP's chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, while responding to a question on who should be the prime ministerial candidate, told news agency PTI: "As a spokesperson, I would propose our national convener Arvind Kejriwal's name."