India records up to 15% rise in agricultural and processed food exports in Apr-Oct

India recorded a significant rise in export of agricultural and processed food products in the April-October period of the Financial Year 2021-22, compared to the seven-month period of last fiscal, 2020-21.



According to the Quick Estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), the overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) products witnessed 14.7 percent growth in terms of USD during April-October 2021 over the same period of the previous year.



The overall export of APEDA products increased from $10,157 million in April-October 2020 to $11,651 million in April-October 2021.



The export of rice recorded a positive growth of 10.5 per cent, it increased from $4,777.35 million in April-October 2020 to $5,278.95 million in April-October 2021.



According to Quick Estimates, the exports of fresh fruits & vegetables registered a 11.6 per cent growth in terms of USD, while shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 29 per cent.



In April-October 2020-21, $1,374.59 million fresh fruits and vegetables were exported which rose to $1,534.05 million in April-October 2021-22.



M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA said, “We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for exports from eastern, north-eastern regions and hilly states, where infrastructure was earlier not adequate.”



The rise in export of agricultural and processed food products is because of APEDA’s various initiatives such as organizing B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product specific and general marketing campaigns by active involvement of Indian Embassies, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated.

