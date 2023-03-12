India vs Australia: Virat Kohli scores hundred in Test cricket after 3 years

Former India skipper Virat Kohli finally ended his Test century drought on Sunday as he smashed a brilliant century in the fourth and final Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The 34-year-old cricketer, who started day four of the Test match at 59 runs, reached his 28th Test century in 241 balls.

His last Test century was in November 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With the century, he took his international century tally to 75.

Kohli's innings on Sunday helped India pull level against Australia's huge first innings total where they scored 480 runs.

On Saturday, Kohli also became the fifth Indian to score 4000 Test runs at home, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virender Sehwag.

With an average of 58.82, Kohli has now scored more than 4000 runs in India after a very long wait.

Sehwag is the fastest player to complete 4000 Test runs in India in 71 innings.

