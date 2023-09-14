'INDIA wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma': PM Modi slams Opposition over comments by Udhayanidhi Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Opposition's INDIA alliance, saying it is making efforts to divide the society and the country. "This INDI-alliance doesn't have a leader. There is no clarity on its leaders. They have also decided on a hidden agenda to attack India's culture. The INDI-alliance has come with a resolution to end 'Sanatan' culture," he said while addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Bina.

Modi said that in the last meeting held in Mumbai, the opposition leaders finalised their "hidden agenda" and that is to "attack India's culture". "INDI-aaliance has decided to attack on the faith of Indians, destroy those ideas, cultures, traditions that have kept India united for thousands of years (sic)," he said in an apparent reference to what was said by DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Earlier this month, Udhayanidhi, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, sparked a controversy after he compared 'Sanatan Dharma' with dengue and malaria, and said that it should be eradicated. He alleged that "Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion".

"Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality," he said. "I believe, like the spread of diseases like Covid, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils."

I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.



Days after this, A Raja, another DMK leader, said the 'Sanatana Dharma' should be compared to diseases carrying social stigma such as HIV and leprosy. "Sanatan and Vishwakarma Yojana are not different, they are the same. Udhayanidhi was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue," Raja said.

While Congress has backed Udhayanidhi, Mamata Banerjee and Raghav Chadha, both parts of the INDIA alliance, have said that such statements should not be made.

Banerjee urged Udhayanidhi to respect every religion and not hurt the sentiments of those following Sanatan Dharma. Chadha said he is from Sanatan Dharma. "I condemn and oppose such statements. Such kind of statements should not be made. One should stay away from making such remarks on any religion. We should respect all religions," he said while speaking to news agency PTI.

