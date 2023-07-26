Indian woman Anju praises Pakistan's beauty in new video with 'Facebook friend'

Anju, an Indian woman who last week crossed over to Pakistan to meet his lover, has praised the beauty of the neighbouring country in a new video that surfaced on Wednesday. Anju, a married Indian woman from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, travelled to Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet Nasrullah she fell in love with on Facebook. On Wednesday, the Pakistani media reported that Anju married Nasrullah after converting to Islam. However, they denied this while speaking to India Today.

Now, a video of Anju and Nasrullah is circulating on social media, where they can be seen enjoying tourist spots in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The 4-minute-long video, recorded by a blogger named Numan Khan, showed Anju praising the beauty of Pakistan.

According to the news agency PTI, Anju, 34, was staying at her Pakistani friend's home in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The duo, who became friends on Facebook in 2019, tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge amid tight security. "Nasrullah and Anju's marriage was solemnised today and a proper nikkah was performed after she converted to Islam," a senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told PTI.

The police said both appeared in the court in Upper Dir in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel, and lawyers. Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the nikkah and said Anju became Fatima after her conversion to Islam.

Earlier on Monday, Anju and Nasrullah went on a sightseeing trip amid tight security. They visited the Lawari tunnel connecting Dir Upper District with Chitral District, police officials said as per PTI. In the pictures of their visit to the picturesque tourist spots, they were seen sitting in a lush green garden and holding hands.

Born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh, Anju lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Anju is married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Speaking to India Today, Anju's father said: "She is dead to us. I don’t have any updates about her and she can do anything as we have nothing to do with her. I have not talked to her for the past one year." He further said how he can have a bond with a woman who not only left her husband but also her children. When asked what if Anju were to return to India after her visa expires, her father said it "did not matter even if she died".