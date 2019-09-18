Infographic: Why Air India loses money

Debt-laden Air India has reported increased losses over the years. Its net loss was Rs 8,400 crore in FY19, up 57 per cent from Rs 5,337 crore in FY18. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks into the reasons Air India just can't make any profit, and continues to waste taxpayers' money.

Infographic: Why gold prices are on fire

Infographic: Time's up for single-use plastic

Infographic: Petrol, diesel should be cheaper, but they are not!