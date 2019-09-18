scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Infographic: Why Air India loses money

Air India's financial performance has gone from bad to worse in recent years. Unable to turn it profitable, the government is desperate to sell it

Air India's financial performance has gone from bad to worse Air India's financial performance has gone from bad to worse

Debt-laden Air India has reported increased losses over the years. Its net loss was Rs 8,400 crore in FY19, up 57 per cent from Rs 5,337 crore in FY18. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks into the reasons Air India just can't make any profit, and continues to waste taxpayers' money.

Click here to Enlarge

Infographic: Why gold prices are on fire

Infographic: Time's up for single-use plastic

Infographic: Petrol, diesel should be cheaper, but they are not!

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos