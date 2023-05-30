IPL 2023 trophy arrives in Chennai as CSK hold special prayer at city’s TTD temple

A day after recording a stunning win in the IPL 2023 final, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management held a special prayer at a Chennai temple on Tuesday. During the special puja, the IPL trophy was placed at the feet of Sri Venkateshwara Swami at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple in Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai.

CSK officials were seen bringing the IPL 2023 trophy straight from the Chennai airport to the iconic temple in the city, India Today reported. A special prayer was conducted at the temple while no players or members of the support staff were at the venue.

According to the report, CSK have made it a customary routine to bring the IPL trophy to the famous TTD temple in Chennai. In 2021, former Indian cricket board (BCCI) president N Srinivasan and his daughter Rupa Gurunath had attended the prayer. Srinivasan is the owner of CSK.

Chennai Super Kings on Monday claimed a record-equalling fifth IPL title after defeating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in a thrilling showdown at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four. However, rain interrupted the match and the target was revised to 171 in 15 overs. Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK.

Gujarat Titans were off to a flying start with their opening duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill putting on 67 runs in seven overs. While Gill was sent back by star left-arm spinning all-rounder Jadeja for a 20-ball 39, Saha went on to make 54 off 39 balls to lay a strong foundation for a formidable total.

With this win, CSK equaled Mumbai Indians' record for the most IPL titles. Since returning from a two-year suspension, CSK have managed to win as many as 3 titles (2018, 2021 and 2023).

CSK are expected to celebrate the IPL win in Chennai before the players head back to their respective cities, according to India Today.

