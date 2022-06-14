IPL Media Rights: STAR India wins TV, Viacom18 bags digital rights, confirms Jay Shah

Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah on Tuesday announced the winners of IPL Media Rights auction that went on for three days to garner record Rs 48,390 crore value for five years.

In a series of tweets, Shah mentioned that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now the second-most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value.

.

Iam thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India

TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI’s organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 14, 2022

Announcing the winner, the BCCI Secy added that STAR INDIA won India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crore, while Viacom18 bagged digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 crore.

It is noteworthy to mention that for the first time ever, digital media rights have sold for more amount that TV, reflecting the growing interest for digital viewing in the country.

Graphic credit: Mohsin Shaikh

"The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI’s organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years," he added.

Speaking on the advent of digital views, Shah also stated, "India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game and the Digital India vision."

He also announced that billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18 won bids for Australia, South Africa, United Kingdom. Times have got MENA & US, who win the Rest of the World Rights.

" The IPL is as popular outside India as it is here and I thank all the bidders for their active interest in securing the IPL Media Rights. As a key stakeholder, the BCCI will do everything possible to help you realise the full value of your investments," he said.

Shah also added that BCCI will utilise the revenue generated from IPL "to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience."