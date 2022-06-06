IRCTC eWallet: Check out benefits, features; how to book tickets

Indian Railways's catering arm, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) payment scheme, eWallet is a service under which users can deposit money in advance with IRCTC and can be used as a payment option along with other payment options available on IRCTC for paying money at the time of booking tickets.

Earlier today, Indian Railways had announced that people can now book 24 train tickets in a month on the IRCTC website and app if their user ID is linked to Aadhaar, otherwise only 12 tickets can be bought. So far, the IRCTC allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to Aadhar and 12 if it is linked. With this, IRCTC's eWallet service can come handy for many customers.

IRCTC eWallet benefits

1. Transactions are hassle free and safe

2. Time saving as the payment approval cycle get eliminated

3. Tickets can be booked even if the provided banks go offline.

IRCTC eWallet features

1.The IRCTC eWallet account has a validity of 3 years from the date of registration. No fee is charged in case of account renewal.

3. IRCTC bookings are done through IRCTC eWallet, hence are safe

4. After a ticket cancellation, the due refund gets credited to IRCTC eWallet account the next day.

Steps to register and book the ticket through IRCTC eWallet

1. Sign in to IRCTC with existing user id and password

2. Click on "IRCTC eWallet Register Now" from the submenu of IRCTC eWallet in the "IRCTC EXCLUSIVE" menu

3. Enter PAN or Aadhaar and other details to complete verification

4. Membership and redemption fee is subject to change at the discretion of IRCTC

5. Make a minimum deposit of Rs.100 to the IRCTC eWallet account. The maximum amount permitted in the user's account is Rs. 10,000

6. You can now pay ticket booking amount through IRCTC eWallet as a payment option along with other banks.



