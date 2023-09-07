'It's like HIV, leprosy': After Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK's A Raja sharpens attack on 'Sanatana Dharma'

After Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK's A Raja on Thursday attacked 'Sanatan Dharma' by saying that it should be compared to diseases carrying social stigma such as HIV and leprosy. He said Stalin's comments on 'Sanatan Dharma' were 'soft'. Udhayanidhi, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, last week compared 'Sanatan Dharma' with dengue and malaria, and said it should be eradicated.

However, A Raja said: "Sanatana and Vishwakarma Yojana are not different, they are the same. Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue." The DMK leader these diseases (malaria and dengue) don't have a social stigma. "To be honest, leprosy was seen as disgusting and so was HIV. So, we need to see this as a disease-ridden with social plights like HIV and leprosy," he said.

A Raja, who served as Minister of Communications and IT in the Congress-led UPA government, said he was ready to debate with anybody on Sanatana Dharma. "I don't mind even if it is 10 lakh or 1 crore. Let them carry any sort of weapons, I'll come and debate with Periyar and Ambedkar books in Delhi."

On Wednesday, A Raja had said he was prepared to give answers to all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes a meeting. "I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is 'Sanatana dharma' thereafter you decide," the DMK leader said.

Raja's remarks came after Prime Minister Modi instructed the ministers to give a proper response to Udhayanidhi's comments on Sanatan Dharma.

Last week, Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged Sanatana Dharma is against equality and social justice and said it should be eradicated. BJP's Amit Malviya said in effect Stalin was asking for the genocide of 80 per cent of the population who followed Sanatan Dharma. However, Udhayanidhi said he never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma but stuck to his claims that "it is responsible for many social evils".

Stalin said: "Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality." He also said that he spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised, "who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma". "Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils," he said.

