Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police arrests scrap dealer who supplied bottles for pelting

A 36-year-old man was on Monday arrested for allegedly supplying bottles which were used for pelting during the clash in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, police said. The accused, Sheikh Hameed, is a scrap dealer and a resident of Jahangirpuri, they said. With the latest arrest, the Delhi Police has so far held 22 people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday. ''During investigation, one more accused Sheikh Hameed was arrested in connection with the case. During the interrogation, he told police that he had supplied bottles which were used for pelting during the clashes,'' Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said.

The total number of arrests made so far in connection with the case also includes that of Md. Aslam, who had fired a bullet that hit a sub inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of crime was seized from his possession. Besides him, Ansar (35), alleged to be the ''main conspirator'' behind the violence, was also arrested, according to the police. Police said there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were also torched.

An FIR was registered on Saturday under Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting), and provisions of the Arms Act in connection with the incident. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch, while the northwest district police and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSCO) of the Special Cell will also help them in probing the case, police said.