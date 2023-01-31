Three dead in massive fire at a residential building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

At least three people died after a massive fire engulfed a residential building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday. The fire broke out at an apartment in Ashirwad Tower, near Shakti temple in Dhanbad. The fire spread rapidly and the flames were visible from afar. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

A fire incident has also been reported from Kolkata's Topsia. In Kolkata, a fire broke out at a footwear godown. Currently, 12 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire. Fire tenders have been deployed and fire is under control, Abhijeet Pandey, Director, Fire service told news agency ANI. He said the fire initially began at a shoe shop on the first floor of the building. Some were stuck and were rescued. No injuries have been reported as yet.