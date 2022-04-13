Jharkhand ropeway incident: PM Modi to interact with personnel involved in rescue ops

The IAF on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in the Deoghar district.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will interact with personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration, and members of civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

"At 8pm today, PM @narendramodi will interact with personnel of IAF, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, local administration and civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar," PMO tweeted.





At 8pm today, PM @narendramodi will interact with personnel of IAF, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, local administration and civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2022

The IAF on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in the Deoghar district. Three people died in the accident. The operation was carried out in close coordination with NDRF, ITBP, local administration and Army.

All the tourists trapped in cable cars in Jharkhand's Deoghar district were rescued by 2 PM on Tuesday even as one more person fell down from a helicopter while being winched up, taking the death toll in the incident to three, officials said.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ordered a high-level probe into the cable cars tragedy and directed the filing of an FIR in connection with it. Soren had also announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to dependents of the deceased in the cable car incident.

In addition, the Jharkhand High Court also took suo motu cognisance of the Deoghar ropeway accident and asked the state government to submit a report by April 25. The court sought an affidavit on reasons for the accident, details of the rescue operation and the inquiry conducted by the authorities.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long.