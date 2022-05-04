Jio launches new plans with 3-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Details here

Telecom major Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched new plans with unlimited data, voice and three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription starting at Rs 333.



Through this partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, Jio will provide a three months subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile at no extra cost, to its prepaid users on select recharges, the telco said in a statement.

Customers can choose from different Jio recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months. Jio users also get unlimited voice, data, SMS and other benefits based on the plan selected.

How to avail this offer:

To avail the offer, customers have to recharge with any of the plans offering Disney+ Hotstar 3 Months subscription

Users have to sign-in to the Disney+ Hotstar app with the same Jio mobile number on which eligible recharge or data add-on has been made. Next, users have to enter the OTP sent to your Jio number to complete the sign-in process

Customers can start streaming their favourite content, including LIVE cricket, with your new 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription after successful login.

Recently, Jio's broadband service JioFiber had announced a slew of plans under its new "Entertainment Bonanza" category for postpaid users with zero installation fee. The new plans will be made available to all users from 22 April 2022, Jio said in a statement.



