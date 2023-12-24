'Just a courtesy meet...': Prashant Kishor meets ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday met former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. "It was just a courtesy meeting. He is a senior leader and he wanted to meet me," Kishor said while speaking to reporters.

#WATCH | Vijayawada: On meeting former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Prashant Kishor says "It was just a courtesy meeting. He is a senior leader and he wanted to meet me..." (23.12) pic.twitter.com/ZGws1IhdZU December 24, 2023

Chandrababu Naidu has been out of power since 2019, when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP snatched power by winning 151 of 175 seats with nearly 50 per cent votes in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls. It was a landslide victory for Reddy as Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) could win just 23 seats.

Interestingly, Kishor had managed YSRCP's campaign in the 2019 assembly polls. Kishor, who has worked with several parties, last advised and managed the political campaign for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which returned to power for the third term.

After this, the ace strategist said that he would leave the consultancy business. He did that and founded Jan Suraaj, which works in Bihar.

Deccan Herald on Saturday reported that the I-PAC, which was founded by Kishor, is still working for Jagan's YSRCP for 2024 polls. It also reported that Kishor flew to Vijayawada on Saturday in a private jet accompanied by Nara Lokesh, the son of the TDP chief. Interestingly, the private jet belonged to Rithwik Green Power and Aviation Ltd linked to family members of BJP Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh, the report said.

Kishor's meeting with Naidu sparked buzz that he may now work for the TDP. "So he will be with TDP," said Subramanya, a social media user.