'Kaun dadaji har roz light off kar dete hai': Ashneer Grover's hilarious plea to switch on Mumbai Sea Link lights

Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, on Saturday seemed upset after he noticed that the lights on the iconic Mumbai Sea Link's cables were switched off. In a tweet, he requested that if someone could get the lights on cables switched on. He said the bay bridge comes alive at night because of lighting only.

"Bhai Mumbai sea link ke Cables pe light on karwa do koi," Grover said in a tweet. "It's such a beauty - kaunse dadaji har roz raat ko light off kar dete hai bijli ka bill bachane ke liye. Bay Bridge is SF comes alive in the night because of lighting only!"

Grover shared a picture, which appears to have been taken from near the Sea Link. In the picture, lights can be seen on both sides of the eight-lane wide bridge but there was no light on the cables.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is 5.6 km long and links Bandra in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai with Worli in Central Mumbai. It is the longest sea bridge, as well as the 4th longest bridge in India.

The Mumbai Sea Link is an iconic infrastructure and a major landmark in the financial capital. It is around 5.6 kilometers long and consists of twin carriageways supported by cable-stayed towers. The bridge stands at a height of about 126 meters (413 feet) and offers panoramic views of the city and the Arabian Sea.

Replying to Grover's tweet, Jayjit Biswas, an entrepreneur, said he couldn't agree more. "The Mumbai sea link looks breathtaking, and it's a shame that it isn't lit up at night. I bet it would look even more stunning with lights. Hopefully, someone takes note of your request soon!"

The sea link was constructed to alleviate traffic congestion and provide a faster and more efficient transportation route between the western suburbs and South Mumbai. Inaugurated in June 2009, it has become a vital transportation artery in the city.

