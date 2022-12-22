Ladakh standoff: India-China hold 17th round of talks, agree to maintain stability in Western Sector

India and China held the 17th round of military commander-level talks on December 20 to discuss the remaining friction points along LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side.

The border tension between New Delhi and Beijing broke out after the Chinese PLA came into areas claimed and patrolled by India. Both sides have been able to reduce tension by disengaging from most friction points but the PLA still holding on to Depsang Plains, where India was patrolling. The Chinese PLA has cut off the patroling access for Indian troops.

India has been trying to achieve the status quo there too. For this, both sides have been engaged in a series of dialogues between the military leaders.

Today, the MEA said that building on the progress made after the last meeting in July, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner.

Both sides had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in the restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations, the MEA said.

In the interim, it added, the two sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. "The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," it said.

The latest round of meetings comes just a week after tension in Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh. On December 9, the Chinese PLA had tried to change the status quo near the Yangtze river in the Tawang district.