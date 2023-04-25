Liquor policy scam: CBI files chargesheet against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. Sisodia, who is currently in judicial custody, has been named as an accused in the case for the first time. The CBI's chargesheet also names Arjun Pandey and Amandeep Singh Dhall as accused under sections 120B, 201, and 420 of IPC and sections 7, 7A, 8, and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

This is the second chargesheet filed by the CBI in the case. The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has fixed May 12 as the date for arguments on points of cognisance of the chargesheet.

Manish Sisodia was first arrested by CBI then the ED. The agencies have alleged that he was involved in the formulation and implementation of the new excise policy that allegedly favoured some liquor vendors.

Last month, the court dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the case lodged by the CBI. Rejecting the bail, Special Judge M K Nagpal said prima facie Sisodia is the architect of the criminal conspiracy in the matter. His release, the judge said, may adversely impact the ongoing investigation and "seriously hamper" its progress.

"Thus, it is clear from the above discussion that the applicant had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of objectives of the said conspiracy... Thus, as per allegations made by the prosecution and the evidence collected in support thereof so far, the applicant can prima facie be held to be the architect of the said criminal conspiracy," he had said.

