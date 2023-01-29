Liquor prices set to rise in Uttar Pradesh from April 1

Liquor in Uttar Pradesh will become more expensive from April 1 as the state Cabinet has increased the license fee of foreign liquor under the new excise policy for the year 2023-24, India Today reported on Sunday.

The state Cabinet has cleared the new excise policy with an aim to raise Rs 45,000 crore in revenue from the liquor business. The policy was cleared in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

In the new policy, the report said, the state has increased the license fee of foreign liquor, beer, ‘bhang’, and model shops by 10 per cent.

Licence fee and security have been hiked for bonded warehouse licenses (BWFL-2A, 2B, 2C) of foreign liquor, beer, and wine. Besides this, the registration and renewal fees of the master warehouses have also been increased.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also increased the licence fee for hotels/restaurants and club bars selling liquor within 5 km of Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

In a statement, the government said the new policy was promulgated with the objectives of earning maximum revenue for adequate financing of major government projects and providing stability to the liquor business while making the policy attractive.