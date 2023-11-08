Lokpal ordered CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra, says BJP's Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikanth Dubay on Wednesday said the Lokpal had ordered a CBI inquiry into the corruption charges against TMC's Mahua Moitra. Dubey has alleged that Moitra asked questions in Parliament at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani. He also said that the TMC leader shared her Lok Sabha portal credentials with the businessman, who drafted questions to target the Adani Group.

लोकपाल ने आज मेरे कम्प्लेन पर आरोपी सांसद महुआ जी के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को गिरवी रखकर भ्रष्टाचार करने पर CBI inquiry का आदेश दिया — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) November 8, 2023

The CBI probe order comes just days after Moitra claimed that the BJP was planning to file a criminal case against her. In a tweet, Moitra today said that the CBI needs to first file an FIR on "Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam". "National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with @HMOIndia clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes."

For media calling me- my answer:

1. CBI needs to first file FIR on ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam

2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with @HMOIndia clearance



Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 8, 2023

Following Dubey's complaint against Moitra, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the Ethics Committee to hold an inquiry. However, the first proceedings could not be complete as Moitra along with opposition MPS walked out saying the panel chairman was asking personal questions.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, chaired by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, was scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider and adopt its draft report on the cash-for-query allegations against Moitra. However, the meeting was postponed to November 9.

The TMC leader claimed that the meeting of the Ethics Committee was postponed to keep a Congress member away from the proceedings and adopt the report by a majority. Dubey took a dig at Moitra contending that it was her guilty conscience that was leading her to worry about the proceedings of the parliamentary panel.

Keeping up the attack, Moitra claimed that no draft report of the committee was circulated to the members and that the BJP leaders were reaching out to allies to ensure their attendance to adopt the report by majority. "No draft report circulated as is the norm but will be 'adopted' on Nov 9. Meeting postponed to clash with INC MP's nomination date so he can't come. BJP calling allies to ensure attendance to adopt via majority. Chartered flight to fly in MP state president. How scared Adani & Modi are," she posted on X.

(With inputs from PTI)