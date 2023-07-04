Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar faction pushes for finance portfolio, Shinde MLAs oppose

After Ajit Pawar's induction into the NDA, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been facing resistance from his own party over portfolio allocation, India Today reported on Tuesday. Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLAs want the chief minister to reject Ajit Pawar's demand for the finance portfolio.

Sources told India Today that NCP ministers have insisted on portfolios like finance and planning, power, irrigation, cooperation and marketing. They argue that the party (NCP) held the same portfolios during the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Agadhi government and that is why they should be given the same this time too.

However, the Shiv Sena leaders have opposed allocating the finance ministry to the NCP, citing injustice meted out to them during the MVA rule, India Today reported. Last year, when the Shinde faction walked out of the alliance, they claimed that then-finance minister Ajit Pawar did not allocate sufficient funds to Sena MLAs due to which development works were hampered in their constituencies.

In the MVA government, Ajit Pawar held finance, planning, and state excise department. Currently, the finance and planning departments are with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The marketing department is with CM Shinde.

A day after joining the government, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday met his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the allocation of cabinet portfolios. NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal were also present in the meeting held at 'Meghdoot' bungalow, the official residence of Deputy CM Fadnavis. The meeting lasted for about an hour.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the Deputy CM. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the government. In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power, and finance. Currently, all three portfolios are with Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department. The next state cabinet meeting is likely to be held on Wednesday.

(With inputs from Sahil Joshi)