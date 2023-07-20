Maharashtra rains: All schools and colleges to remain closed in these districts

All schools and colleges will remain closed in two districts - Palghar and Thane - of Maharashtra due to a heavy rainfall alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of the state for the next two days. The weather department issued a red alert for Pune and Raigad on Friday, and an orange alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Satara, and Ratnagiri. These districts have received heavy rainfall in the past few days and showers are expected to continue till Friday.

On Wednesday, heavy rains struck Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Palghar districts, disrupting suburban rail traffic and causing water-logging in low-lying areas. Till this morning, Mumbai received an average 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the weather department predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next one day.

Following heavy rains in the city, the Tulsi lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, overflowed on Thursday. Earlier this month, the Powai lake, another reservoir located in the heart of Mumbai, started overflowing, but its water is not used for drinking purposes. The Tulsi lake, located in the densely forested Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), started overflowing at 1.25 am on Thursday.

Heavy rains created a flood-like situation in parts of Maharashtra's Raigad on Thursday. More than 2,200 people have been evacuated as the rain damaged 125 houses in the district. Due to a downpour, a landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday in Raigad's Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached the site in the morning to take stock of the situation and spoke to personnel engaged in rescue operations. He informed that 12 dead bodies had been recovered by search and rescue teams and as many as 103 people had been identified who were living there. "Some of them were out for work in paddy fields and some children had gone to residential schools. Search for them is on," he said.

Meanwhile, around 100 people were shifted to a safer location after a landslide in the Bhatwadi area of Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday. The incident took place at 10 am in Vajan Kata, Jangleshwar Mandir area, after which residents of 25-30 houses were taken to a municipal school in the vicinity.