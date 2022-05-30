Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi, 40 officers transferred

Days after the national capital got a new Lieutenant Governor in Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Delhi government on Monday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving 40 officers.

The transfer orders were issued by the Services Department, which comes under the LG.

Former Principal Secretary (Revenue) and Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, who was shunted out to Ladakh last week following media reports suggesting misuse of official position, has been replaced by 1993 batch IAS officer Khilli Ram Meena.

Earlier, Meena was holding the post of principal secretary cum director, Vigilance.

Many district magistrates (DMs) have also been transferred.

Monica Priyadarshini, a 2014 batch IAS officer, who was DM of New Delhi district has been transferred to South district. Santosh Kumar Rai has been appointed as the new DM of New Delhi district.

Sonalika Jiwani, who was serving as DM (South) has been posted as special secretary, Urban Development.

Vishwendra, currently posted as DM (Southeast), has been given the additional charge of special director, Social Welfare.

Sonika Singh, who was DM (East) and holding the additional charge of DM (Central), has been deputed as DM (Central).

Vikram Singh Malik, posted as DM (South West), has been transferred to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as its secretary. Hemant Kumar, a 2013 IAS officer, will assume the charge of DM (South West).

Isha Khosla, who was serving as secretary, NDMC, has been posted as DM (South East), while Anil Banka has been posted as DM (East).

Tariq Thomas, a 2011 IAS officer, has been posted as Delhi Development Authority (DDA) commissioner.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai, who was also holding the additional charge of special secretary, Health and Family Welfare, has been posted as special secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

P Krishnamurthy, who was chairman Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), will be replacing Rai as DJB CEO.

Ankur Garg, a 2003 IAS officer, who was posted as commissioner, Trade and Tax, has been transferred as secretary, IT. He will be replaced by S B Deepak Kumar.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO Garima Gupta has been posted as secretary, Social Welfare and given the additional charge of Women and Child Development secretary and MD of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Council.

K Mahesh, a 2009 batch IAS officer, will replace her at the DUSIB.

H Rajesh Prasad, a 1995 batch IAS officer, has been posted as principal secretary of the Public Works Department.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which was recently unified, has received many young officers in its fold. Anjali Sehrawat, a 2013 batch IAS officer, Angel Bhati and Vandana Rao, both 2014 batch IAS officers, have been posted as deputy commissioners in the MCD.

