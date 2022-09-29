MapMyIndia partners with Delhi govt to develop a tool for mapping EV charging stations

In a move to give India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry a push, Delhi-based deeptech company, MapMyIndia MappIs has partnered with the Delhi government to develop a web-application which will be a geo-spatial decision-making tool to ensure effective sighting of EV charging stations.



The tool will supplement the planning and deployment of an accessible and connected network of EV charging stations within the city, the company said in a statement on Thursday.



Furthermore, this tool, which is under progress, is currently equipped with important information such as location coordinates of existing charging stations/points in Delhi along with their specifications, location coordinates of the EV consumer (locality, vehicle segment and variant name), and location coordinates of the upcoming 100 public charging stations that were previously tendered out by the Delhi government.



Commenting on this development, Rohan Verma, CEO and ED of MapmyIndia, said “We are very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Delhi’s march towards becoming the EV Capital of India, and for Delhi to become a cleaner, greener and better place. MapmyIndia Mappls mGIS maps and technology platform will be used to provide a decision-making tool to enable the same.”



What’s more is that the tool can also identify locations of hospitals and nursing homes which have high dwell time for vehicles.



The Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the Department of Transport, Ashish Kundra said that this partnership is important to further support the development of the customisable, decision-making tool that could be used for planning and identifying locations for deploying charging stations in the city.



MapMyIndia was started in 1995 by Rakesh and Rashmi Verma as CE Info Systems. Their son, Rohan Verma, joined the NSE-listed company in 2004. Since then, it has evolved into a technology company with digital maps being its flagship offering.



