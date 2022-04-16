Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to visit India on Apr 17-24; Check out details

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will be visiting India from April 17 to April 24, announced the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday. He will be accompanied by his wife Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, The Hon'ble Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, accompanied by his spouse Mrs. Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation, will visit India from 17 to 24 April 2022," noted the ministry in an official statement.

Along with PM Modi, the visiting dignitary will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on April 19 and the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20.

Apart from official engagements in Gujarat and New Delhi, the Prime Minister of Mauritius will also visit Varanasi during the visit.

"India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture and heritage. The upcoming visit will further strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties," added the Ministry of External Affairs.

Meanwhile, PM will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18 to April 20. PM Modi will attend the Sammelan on April 20 at around 3:30 pm where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs. 20,000 crore.

