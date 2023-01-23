'May disturb peace, cancel it immediately': JNU stops screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday asked a group of students to cancel the planned screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The university registrar in an advisory said it had come to the notice of the administration that a group of students had in the name JNU Student Union released a pamphlet for screening a documentary "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for 24th January at 9 pm.



The registrar said no prior permission for this event had been taken from the administration. "This is to emphasize that such an unathorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus," the advisory said. "The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately failing which a strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules," the advisory said.

BBC has come up with a documentary titled "India: The Modi Question", which covers the 2002 Gujarat riots and some of the policies like CAA by the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MEA has called it a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. While responding to a question on the documentary, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi last week said the bias, the lack of objectivity, and frankly a continuing colonial mindset, is blatantly visible.

"If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it and frankly, we do not wish to dignify such efforts," he said.

