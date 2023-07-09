Mission 2024: Chirag Paswan meets BJP's Nityanand Rai, likely to return to NDA

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP - Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan on Sunday met Union minister and BJP leader Nityanand Rai in Patna. Hours after the meeting, he called a party meeting to discuss possible alliances for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting comes amid speculations that Chirag Paswan may join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The closed-door meeting lasted for around 40 minutes which hinted that LJP may return to the NDA.

After meeting with party leaders in Patna, Chirag said today's meeting was held to discuss LJP's alliance in view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2025 Bihar Assembly polls. "The party leaders authorised me to take a decision on the alliance." He further said that the discussions about the alliance were still going on. "Becoming a minister is not my priority," Chirag Paswan said before jetting off to Delhi.

There have been speculations that Chirag may be inducted into the central cabinet in the expected reshuffle. On joining the NDA, he said that discussions are in the pipeline and that It would be inappropriate to say anything before the final decision.

Chirag is a two-time MP from the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Recently, he was accorded 'Z' category security after the Intelligence Bureau in its report flagged threats to his life.

After his meeting with Chirag, BJP's Nityanand Rai said: "This is our old home. It is always good when we meet. Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP have worked for the welfare of the people...The opposition unity is due to fear of PM Modi's popularity. Neither do they have a leader nor any policy...They should learn about policy, service, and leadership from PM Modi."

In the last Lok Sabha polls, BJP was in alliance with Nitish Kumar's JDU, and undivided LJP. The LJP bagged 6 seats while BJP won 17 and JDU 16. This time, JDU is part of the opposition and the BJP is trying to form an alliance with Chirag's LJP, and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha.