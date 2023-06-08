Monsoon reaches Kerala a week later than usual, longest delay in 7 years

In relief to farmers, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that monsoon rains reached Kerala coast a week later than usual, which is the longest delay in last 7 years.

IMD had expected the arrival of monsoon rains over the state’s coast on June 4. However, a formation of severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy delayed the onset of the rain, as per the meteorologists.

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 08th June, 2023 against the normal date of 01st June. pic.twitter.com/1iqiz5Jl9e — Meteorological Centre, Kerala weather, Trivandrum (@imd_trivandrum) June 8, 2023

“Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 8th June, 2023, against the normal date of 1st June,” said IMD in a statement.

Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to further advance into the central Arabian Sea and some parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the IMD said.

"The monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today," IMD added.

IMD has also predicted that India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving EL Nino conditions.

Most awaited Monsoon made onset in Kerala finally. To cover more parts of Karnataka & Tamilnadu in next 24 -36 hours ⛈️😍 #Monsoon2023 pic.twitter.com/sBUdOGT1lv — Vizag Weatherman 🌤️ (@VizagWeather247) June 8, 2023

#Monsoon is here..!!! 🥳🥳

Monsoon enters #Kerala



May Allah bring fruitful rains to my beloved India 🇮🇳. May God save India from floods and droughts. Ameen #Monsoon2023 #KeralaRains #Rains #WorldOceanDay pic.twitter.com/yvpMzuTZC5 — Mohd Abdul Sattar (@SattarFarooqui) June 8, 2023

After a delay of more than a week, this onset came as a relief to farmers who depend on Indian monsoon season for the plantation of rice, cotton, corn, soybean, sugar cane and other important crops. This delay is also the longest in last seven years.

Normal rainfall plays a crucial role in India's agricultural landscape as it supports 52 per cent of the net cultivated area. It is not only essential for sustaining crops but also for replenishing reservoirs that are vital for drinking water supply and power generation throughout the country.

Approximately 40 per cent of India's total food production is attributed to rain-fed agriculture, making it a significant contributor to both the nation's food security and economic stability.

