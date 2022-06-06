MS Dhoni invests in Garuda Aerospace; becomes brand ambassador

Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested an undisclosed sum in Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace, an Indian drone startup. He has also joined the startup as a brand ambassador. MS Dhoni said, "I’m happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witnessing their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer.”

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace is ecstatic about the development, "I've always been an Ardent Admirer of Mahi Bhai & to have him as a part of the Garuda Aerospace family is honestly a dream come true" said Agnishwar. He added by saying "Mahi Bhai is the epitome of Dedication & I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our Cap table adds tremendous value which will motivate our team to perform better.

"Garuda Aerospace has been a pioneer in the Indian Drone Ecosystem & is firmly on the path to becoming India's 1st ever Drone Unicorn Start-up," Jayaprakash added.

Recently, the drone start-up manufactured drones to spray disinfectants and sanitise public spaces to contain spread of COVID-19. Named as 'Corona-Killer', these drones can be used to spray disinfectants on buildings up to 450 feet. Drone operations are faster, longer, and safer than manual spraying by workers who can become potential carriers of COVID-19. Also, drones can reach heights that are not possible through manual spraying.

With over 300 drones and 500 pilots operating in 26 cities, Garuda Aerospace drone manufacturing facilities were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

