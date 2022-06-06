MG Motor announces entry into the metaverse with MGverse; to be available later this year

To offer an immersive experience for its customers and stakeholders, MG Motor has ventured into the metaverse. Going by the brand name 'MGverse', it will be the company’s future-ready metaverse platform to build upon virtual customer experience content in order to familiarise the future generation with innovative brand experiences, which will be available in phased manner starting this festive season, the company said in a statement today. With this entry into the metaverse space, MG Motors said it aims to bring fans, customers, partners, and employees together to work, play, engage, collaborate, co-create, socialise and shop.

“Digital technologies have advanced faster than any other innovation in human history. MGverse is a step forward where users can interact with visualised data, just like in the real world. At MG, we strive to provide our customers with immersive experiences at every touchpoint. MGverse is our vision for creating our Metaverse, in which we and our partners will constantly explore, innovate, improvise, and develop new solutions to consistently enhance the customer experience in the future,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

With the MGverse, MG Motor is planning to provide five different experience centers under one umbrella. The first being Explore & Creator's Center which will enable the user to personalise, accessorise and build their favourite MG vehicle in the metaverse, experience virtual test drive in the cities and streets of their preference. MGverse will even allow customers to book their MG cars from home. The MGverse will also include NFT Gallery which will have MG’s finest collections on display and enable them to collaborate & co-create, list, and transact NFTs on the platform. The third will be MG Car Club where members of MGCC will be able to connect, engage and celebrate togetherness through members-only events and concerts. To engage customers, the Gaming Arena will allow users to choose their favourite racetrack to race in a sportier MG or play other games. Lastly, the MG Knowledge Centre will provide opportunities to its employees and partners for upskilling and attending virtual training sessions, conferences, meetings, etc.

The platform will be accessible on mobile as well as other web browsers to engage GenZ and GenAlpha. MG also plans to extend a similar experience for VR (Virtual Reality) headsets, for a realistic experience at home and in dealerships. The platform will be executed in phases, with the first phase being implemented during the coming festive season.

