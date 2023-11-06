scorecardresearch
Mumbai: HC allows Diwali firecrackers only from 7-10 pm as air quality worsens

Mumbai's air quality has dropped significantly in the last few weeks.

Mumbai's air quality has dropped significantly in the last few weeks.

The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed firecrackers in the city during Diwali but for three hours from 7 to 10 pm. The court appealed to the good conscience of the people of Mumbai and emphasised that a choice must be made between having a disease-free environment or celebrating the festival with firecrackers.

The HC said that it would not impose a complete ban on firecrackers, as the judges were not experts in assessing firecrackers' environmental impact. The court left the decision to the government, considering people's differing opinions and their right to religious practices under the Indian Constitution.

Mumbai's air quality has dropped significantly in the last few weeks. As the air quality worsened, a suo motu petition was taken up by the court. During the hearing, the Maharashtra government said the major cause of air pollution was construction activities in the city. The bench proposed a temporary halt to vehicles carrying debris and construction materials for at least a week.

In response, Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf and Advocate Milind Sathe, representing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said halting vehicles would affect major infrastructure projects. The bench, however, asserted that public health took precedence and that such measures should be implemented for a week or until the next court hearing on November 10.
 

Published on: Nov 06, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
