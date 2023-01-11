MV Ganga Vilas: Stunning pictures of world's longest river cruise; check details

MV Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise, is set to sail for a 3,200 km journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam. The cruise will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (13 January).

MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi and travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.

The cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.

MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.



During 51 days, the cruise will visit 50 tourist spots including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

The 62.5 m long, 12.8 m wide, and 1.35 m deep vessel will navigate 27 different river systems in Bangladesh and India. The opulent cruise has 18 suites with all the required amenities. The ship's tastefully decorated suites are constructed with a unique design and a futuristic perspective.

The opulent cruise's tastefully decorated suites are constructed with a unique design and a futuristic perspective. The suites are furnished with a variety of amenities, including a bathroom with a shower, convertible beds, a French balcony, an LED TV, a safe, smoke alarms, life vests, and sprinklers.

The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh, the PMO said.