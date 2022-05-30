My strategy was...: UPSC topper Shruti Sharma shares her study mantra

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced UPSC 2021 results with Shruti Sharma emerging as the topper.

Expressing her excitement about the results, Shruti Sharma, said, "I'm very happy with my result."

Explaining her preparation strategy for UPSC 2021, Sharma noted, "My strategy was to make my own notes from newspapers & focus on answer writing practice for better presentation. I've used social media in a balanced way".

Sharma stated that her preference is the Uttar Pradesh Cadre, reported ANI.

"I am very happy as she is happy. It is all due to her efforts. She was only interested in studies, in fact, we had to tell her to sleep. She used Social media in a limited way," said Shruti Sharma's mother Ruchi Sharma.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test. Ankita Agarwal, and Gamini Singla landed in second and third place. This year, women have bagged the top 3 ranks

Soon after the results were declared, messages of congratulation started to pour in for all candidates who have cleared the exam.

"Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India's development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

The Prime Minister also shared a message for those who failed to qualify. "I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn't clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them," he noted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he was happy to see women bag the top three spots. "Congratulations to all those who have cleared this year's #UPSC civil services exam. Very happy to see women bag the top 3 ranks.

All of you now have a great responsibility of serving India with utmost integrity and commitment. My best wishes for your future careers," Gandhi tweeted.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also congratulated the top three rank holders. "Women power at it's best! Congratulations Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla, the first 3 toppers in #UPSC #CivilServicesExamination 2021 Final. A day of celebration also for all the others who have made it," he wrote on Twitter.

Of the successful candidates, 244 are from the general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 from Scheduled Caste, and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.