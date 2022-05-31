NCC bags three orders worth Rs 6,388 cr in May

Construction firm NCC Limited has received 3 orders worth Rs 6388 crores in the month of May, 2022, the company mentioned in an official statement. All these orders are received under buildings division.

According to NCC, one out of all orders is worth Rs 5,688 crores and is received from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for Design, Build, Operation & Maintenance of Malad Wastewater Treatment Facility under Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project-II (MSDP-ll).

"This work comprises of Rs 3,833 crore towards Design, Build in a period of 6 years and Rs1,855 crores towards Operation & Maintenance for a period of 15 years from the date of completion of the work," the company mentioned.

The other two orders received from the state government agencies do not include any such internal orders, the company added.

NCC had received five orders totaling Rs 1,898 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of December, 2021. Three orders worth Rs 988 crore were under the building division and the remaining two orders of Rs 910 crore pertained to the water division, NCC had said in a BSE filing.

The orders were received from state government agencies and did not include any internal orders, PTI reported.

NCC Ltd was founded in 1978 as a partnership firm by Padma Sri Awardee Dr. AVS Raju (Founder and Chairman Emeritus). It became a limited company in 1990, and was listed on National Stock Exchange in 1992.

(With agency inputs)

