'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-film sees slight dip on Monday

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw a slight dip in its box office numbers on Monday as the film mopped up Rs 5.55 crore. The film has raked in a total of Rs 128.24 crore as on Monday. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 6.52 crore on Friday, Rs 11.35 crore on Saturday, Rs 12.77 crore on Sunday and Rs 5.55 crore on Monday. As per Adarsh, the film has proven all calculations and estimations wrong.

He tweeted, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is proving all calculations and estimations wrong… The [second] Monday numbers are an eye-opener… Crosses Rs 125 crore, marches towards Rs 150 crore… [Week 2] Friday Rs 6.52 crore; Saturday Rs 11.35 crore; Sunday Rs 12.77 crore; Monday Rs 5.55 crore. Total: Rs 128.24 crore.”

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is proving all calculations and estimations wrong... The [second] Mon numbers are an eye-opener... Crosses ₹ 125 cr, marches towards ₹ 150 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr. Total: ₹ 128.24 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/4DCBtrDSIA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2022

Adarsh said in another tweet that Kartik Aaryan is going through his best phase professionally with hits like Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Dhamaka (Netflix release) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He added that Aaryan’s choice of movies has “worked big time in his favour and one looks forward to the next lot of films.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee. Bazmee is known for comedy films like Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry and Mubarakan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows the antics of a fraud psychic Ruhan brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika in the Thakur Palace.

The film features Tabu in the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika. Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji and Ashwini Kalsekar also feature in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in cinemas on May 20, 2022.

The first part of the film features Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal and Manoj Joshi in significant roles and was a huge box office hit.

