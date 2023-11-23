NEET-UG: NMC allows candidates with Biology or Biotech as an additional subject to appear for the test

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has modified eligibility rules for students seeking to appear for the NEET-UG test. Now, students who have pursued physics, chemistry, biology, or biotechnology along with English even as an additional subject will be eligible to appear in the NEET-UG test.

Earlier, students were required to have done two years of regular or continuous study of the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology, in Class 11 and 12 with practical, along with English.

In a public notice, the commission said that the erstwhile Medical Council of India had regulated the admission and selection of MBBS courses. The same

included that candidates must have undergone 2 years of regular study of the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology, in Class 11th &

12th with practical, along with English.

The two-year study was required to be completed from regular schools and not from open schools or as private candidates. Further, the study of Biology or Biotechnology or any other requisite subject, could not be completed as an additional subject after passing Class 12th.

However, these provisions were challenged before the Delhi High Court and were quashed vide judgement dated May 11, 2018.

The commission said that these provisions had a consequential bearing on the candidates seeking admission to medical courses in foreign medical institutes due to the statutory regulations. The regulator said candidates had been debarred from the NEET-UG Test as their applications seeking an "eligibility certificate" were rejected.

Against this backdrop, the NMC has framed the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 as notified on June 2, 2023. The new regulation provides that

candidates who have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology, and English shall be eligible to appear in NEET-UG.

"Therefore, after the framing of Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 the earlier Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 including the various amendments stand repealed prospectively," the notice said.

The commission in its meeting held on June 14, 2023 decided that the previous approach needed to be revisited by permitting candidates to undertake study of the requisite subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology along with English) even as additional subjects after passing Class 12. "Such candidates shall be permitted to appear in NEET-UG Test and resultantly also be eligible for grant of Eligibility Certificate," the notice added.

The NMC said that this decision shall be applicable retrospectively also to candidates whose applications for grant of "eligibility certificate" had been rejected. However, for the purpose of appearing in NEET-UG, candidates who become eligible after the date of the present notice shall be permitted to appear in NEET-UG-2024.

