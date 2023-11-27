'Nefarious attempts to...': Adani Group says no involvement of any kind in Uttarkashi tunnel's construction

The Adani Group on Monday rejected reports that linked the conglomerate to the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarakashi. The group said that some elements were making "nefarious attempts" to link it to the collapse of the under-construction tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped since November 12.

"We strongly condemn these attempts and those behind them," a group spokesperson said. "We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani Group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel's construction."

The spokesperson also clarified that the group does not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel's construction. The tunnel, which is on the Char Dham route, is being constructed by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

The Adani Group's name cropped up as it emerged that its flagship firm Adani Enterprises and Navayuga Engineering Company had incorporated a new company, namely 'Vijayawada Bypass Project' on May 15, 2020 in the ratio of 74:26.

The company incorporated a new subsidiary to carry out the development, maintenance, and management of the project of six laning of Vijayawada Bypass from Gollapudi to Chinnakakani, including a major bridge across river Krishna in Vijayawada Gundugolanu section of NH-16 under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The construction workers have been trapped 260 meters inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel since November 12 when a part of the under-construction tunnel collapsed following a landslide. "At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families," the Adani Group said.

The Silkyara tunnel is part of the Char Dham all-weather accessibility project. The authorities are working on multiple options to evacuate the trapped workers. Vertical drilling from above the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel has been done up to 31 metres, former DG of Border Roads Organisation Harpal Singh said on Monday.

A total of 86 metres have to be drilled vertically to prepare an escape passage for the workers trapped for the last 15 days. Pipes of 1.2 metres in diameter have to be laid vertically through the top of the tunnel by this method adopted as a second option. Preparations are also underway to start horizontal drilling inside the main tunnel manually. Rescuers need to manually dig 10 to 12 metres through the rubble after the auger machine broke down.