Nepal plane crash: Pokhara airport was opened 15 days ago, warnings about high mountains ignored

Nepal plane crash: In a tragic accident, a passenger aircraft with 68 passengers crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday morning. The accident happened when the plane was trying to land at the Pokhara regional airport, which was inaugurated just 15 days ago. Pokhara is Nepal's tourism hub as it has nine lakes listed as Ramsar sites, perennial rivers, and lush green fields in the foothills of the mountains.

However, high mountains are something that makes the nearby airport risky. Reports suggest that experts had warned the authorities against the proposed airport in Pokhara due to the high mountains. They had warned that high mountains and winds would make landing difficult in Pokhara. However, these concerns were ignored as the government to wanted to tap the tourism potential of the area and the existing airport was about 200 km away.

Also, due to the lakes, the region is a paradise for birds. Ahead of the inauguration of the airport, conservationists had warned that the birds could collide with aircraft. Krishna Prasad Bhushal, an ornithologist, had said that the major concern with the airport was the Bachchebaduwa landfill site located close to the new airport.

After the tragic accident, an aviation expert said the Pokhara airport is a very critical airport as it is surrounded by high mountains. Due to mountains, the expert said, weather changes quickly and reduces visibility.



