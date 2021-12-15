Networking site Apna.co to hire over 400-plus employees in the next 6 months

India’s jobs and professional networking platform, Apna.co today announced the hiring plans for the coming six months. The young start-up stated that it will double its team strength by adding 400-plus employees across verticals in the next six months.



Apna.co recently entered the coveted unicorn club, or those companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more, in just 21 months.



Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer of the company, said, “The new hiring would support Apna’s next phase of growth. We look forward to working with the best minds and help billions across the globe.”



The ongoing hiring spree will allow talented professionals from various domains to apply to one of the fastest-growing start-ups in India. While tech-related roles will account for the highest number of hires, non-technical resources would join customer success, sales, HR, and other departments, the company stated.



According to the company, it has recorded a growth with 16 million-plus users, more than 1,50,000 employer partners, and a presence in 40-plus cities in India and counting. The platform is currently enabling over 18 million interviews and 20 million professional conversations monthly.

Also Read: India's hiring levels zoom by 98% in Sept'21 vs Sept'19 | LinkedIn exclusive with Siddharth Zarabi

Also Read: Hiring intent for Jan-March 2022 at 8-year high: ManpowerGroup study