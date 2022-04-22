NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar to step down

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar has stepped down from his post, officials confirmed to Business Today on Friday. However, an official statement is awaited, as well as the name of Kumar's replacement.

Dr Kumar has been the VC of the government's think tank since September 2017. Apart from that, he also serves as the Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow.

He was the Chief Economist of the Confederation of Indian Industries(CII) during 2004-2006 and Secretary General of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FICCI) during 2011-2013.

He has served on the Central Boards of State Bank of India for two terms and on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

His earlier stints in the government were as Senior Consultant at the Bureau of Industrial Costs and Prices(BICP), Ministry of Industry (1989-1991) and as Economic Advisor with Department of Economic Affairs(DEA), Ministry of Finance (1991-1994).