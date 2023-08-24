NMC puts on hold order directing doctors to prescribe only generic medicines

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has put on hold its order which had mandated doctors to exclusively prescribe generic medicines to patients. The move comes after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association approached the Centre and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The commission's Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, had made the prescription of generic drugs mandatory for doctors, along with other directives. The regulatory body had stated that since generic medicines are 30 to 80 per cent cheaper than branded drugs, this new rule would lower healthcare costs.

However, doctors and medical professionals raised apprehensions about the efficacy and quality of generic drugs. They argued that their effectiveness and reliability may be compromised due to a lack of standardized testing and approval procedures. They also said that branded drugs offer greater assurance of quality.

The IMA said the directive to prescribe generic drugs undermines comprehensive medical care and weakens medical professionals' autonomy. The doctors did support the government's intention behind the move but expressed apprehensions that the new directive could compromise the quality of care they can provide.

IMA's Nationa President Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal and Secretary General Dr Anilkumar J Nayak said that the directive appeared to shift decision-making power from medical practitioners to pharmacists or individuals in pharmacy settings. "This shift may not align with the patients' best interests, as it places a crucial treatment decision in the hands of non-medical personnel."

Dr Rajeev Sood, Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, too opposed the order saying samples of generic medicines are not tested, and quality is not assured. "The pharmaceutical sector is highly regulated in India but testing available medicines is complex. Samples and templates lack quality testing. The pharmaceutical sector and chemist shops lack regulation. While doctors prescribe, chemists can provide any medicine."