No, '123456' is not the most-used password in India, this word is

If you thought that '123456' is the go-to option for passwords, you are not entirely wrong. Most people do use that, but not in India. In India, the most popularly used password is "password". Not only India, Japan too is fond of that password, revealed password manager NordPass in a research.

Other common passwords people use often in India are "iloveyou", "krishna", "sairam" and "omsairam", etc.

The research mentioned, "Passwords such as 12345 and variations of qwerty were ranked high up in the lists. Worldwide, these combinations are also quite popular, as well as localised versions of qwerty (for example, aazerty' in French speaking countries)."



People’s names and terms of endearment were found to be most common in India. These passwords were used by both men and women.



“Priyanka", "sanjay", "rakesh" and others are some popular names among both men and women in India.

Some other common passwords in India, found in the survey were 123456789, 12345678, india123, qwerty, abc123, xxx, Indya123, 1qaz@WSX, 123123, abcd1234 and 1qaz.

India is one of the few countries to have a different most-used password. Around 43 out of 50 analysed countries had '123456' as the number one password. "Qwerty" and its variations are particularly popular in India.

"In addition to that, other letter combinations, formed by hitting the keyboard in vertical or horizontal order are very popular," the research noted.

The research also illustrated how weak the top passwords in recording countries are, indicating how less time it would take the hacker to crack that password.

"Overall, in India, 62 passwords out of the 200 can be cracked in less than a second. That's 31 per cent whereas globally, the percentage is 84.5 percent. Unfortunately, the passwords keep getting weaker and people still don't maintain proper password hygiene," says Jonas Karklys, CEO of NordPass.

