NPCI launches 'Yatra SBI Card' on RuPay network: Know offers, benefits

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday stated that it has partnered with Yatra.com and SBI Card to launch a co-branded ‘Yatra SBI Card’ on the RuPay network, especially for travel enthusiasts.

This holiday-cum-shopping credit card comes with travel benefits on booking flights and hotels which would be applicable 6 times a year, NPCI said in a statement.

Here are the benefits of 'Yatra SBI Card':

-As a welcome onboarding gift, users of this card are entitled to Yatra.com vouchers worth Rs 8,250.

-The voucher can be used to book flight tickets, hotel reservations, and the likes from Yatra.com.

- By using the new card, travellers will get 6 reward points per Rs100 spent on departmental stores, grocery, dining, movies, entertainment, and international travel.

-The card comes with a complimentary air accident cover of Rs 50 lakh.

-It also offers 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver to the customers.

-There is also an additional feature of an annual fee waiver if the customer spends over Rs 1 lakh in a year using this card.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “The launch of Yatra SBI Card on RuPay platform is another step towards strengthening our portfolio presence on the RuPay network... By virtue of RuPay’s extensive reach, customers will be able to access a wider payment network, increasing ease and convenience for them as they globetrot.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are glad to associate with Yatra, SBI Card and JCB to launch this contactless credit card on RuPay’s expansive network. We believe this card will emerge as the ultimate travel companion for customers and offer a rewarding travel experience to millions of customers."

"With its issuances and market share gradually increasing, we aim to have all the key issuers of credit cards live on RuPay in the days to come," she added.

Further, Manish Amin, Co-Founder & CIO - yatra said, “With the Yatra SBI Card, travellers can avail welcome gift vouchers, travel benefits, reward points, among others. It will also include access to fee waivers, fuel surcharge waivers and complimentary accident coverage."

Last month, NPCI had announced that Nepal became the first country to adopt India's UPI system, which will play a pivotal role in transforming the digital economy of the neighbouring country.

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of NPCI, has joined hands with Gateway Payments Service (GPS) and Manam Infotech to provide the services in Nepal.