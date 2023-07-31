Nuh violence: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram; guilty won't be spared, says Haryana CM

The Gurugram administration has imposed Section 144 in the district in view of clashes in neighbouring Nuh during a religious procession earlier in the day. In an order, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that during a religious procession in Nuh, some miscreants and antisocial elements pelted stones at participants and the police force present on the spot, and vehicles passing by were vandalised and were set on fire.

Deputy Commissioner Shri Nishant Kumar Yadav, imposes Section 144 of Cr.PC in Gurugram district, effective immediately. Unlawful activities, road blockades, and assembly of 5+ persons with weapons prohibited to maintain peace & tranquility. Order in force till further notice. pic.twitter.com/cLFehz80kh — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) July 31, 2023

"Being a neighboring district, there is likelihood of increasing tension, annoyance, observations, and disturbance of public peace and tranquility, in Gurugram also," he said.

The deputy commissioner said that to thwart the occurrence of any unlawful activities, or blocking of roads, and passages, it had become necessary to restrict the assembly of 5 or more persons, carrying any weapon like firearms, sword, lathi, barchha, kulhari, jellies, gandases, knives and other weapons of offence likely to cause obstruction in the maintenance of law and order in Gurugram. "Hence, I, am satisfied that directions under section 144 Cr. P.C. are necessary to impose in District Gurugram in the public interest," he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that today's incident was unfortunate. "I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, the strictest action will be taken against them," the chief minister said.

आज की घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है, मैं सभी लोगों से प्रदेश में शांति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूँ।



दोषी लोगों को किसी भी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा, उनके खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 31, 2023

Earlier in the day, clashes broke out in Nuh after stones were pelted and cars set on fire during a religious procession. Tension gripped the area and prohibitory orders banning assembly of people were clamped in the entire district. Mobile internet services were suspended till Wednesday to contain the "intense communal tension", the Haryana government said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the government has despatched additional forces from neighbouring districts. "We are also trying to send forces by helicopter," he told PTI.

The police said that Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. At least four cars, part of the procession, were set on fire. Some police vehicles were also damaged. People in the procession hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said.

(With inputs from PTI)

