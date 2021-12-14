Nykaa launches Al-backed virtual try-on tech 'ModiFace': Details here

Popular e-commerce beauty company Nykaa on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with L'Oreal to launch Al-powered virtual try-on technology "ModiFace" on its platform. According to the company, this technology will help to create an enhanced beauty experience for makeup enthusiasts.

The 'ModiFace Technology' will enable virtual try-on on Nykaa's website and mobile app helping shoppers purchase their desired beauty products across categories, the company claimed.

How it works:

The AI-powered tech will enable "photo-realistic results and shade calibration." The Augmented Reality (AR) simulation of each shade is done automatically - based on Al-powered analysis of information provided by makeup brands along with visuals and descriptions of the products on social media.

The virtual try-on tech uses an advanced face tracker algorithm that detects lips, eyes, cheeks, and hair and applies virtual cosmetics, to give a real-time, true-to-life view of the products.

Commenting on the partnership with L'Oreal, Anchit Nayar, CEO of Nykaa, said, "...With the new Al-powered virtual try-on option, customers on Nykaa can now confidently make a choice from our wide range of options-wherever they are, whenever they want!"

Pankaj Sharma, Director, Consumer Products Division, L'Oreal India said, “The ModiFace technology harnesses Al and AR technologies to provide a personalized and customized experience in a /ow-touch economy. We believe that this partnership with Nykaa will transform the e-commerce shopping experience for consumers."

Additionally, Nykaa also announced that it will launch NA-KD, one of Europe's top 20 fastest growing companies among global fashion influencers, in India, tomorrow.

The first look of NA-KD launch in India will be available only on Nykaa Fashion's app, website, and at the Nykaa Fashion store at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, the company mentioned in a statement.

Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd was listed on the BSE on November 10, had logged a net profit of Rs 27 crore in the July-September 2020 quarter.

