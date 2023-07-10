ODI World Cup 2023: Ticket rates announced for Eden Gardens matches; details here

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday announced the ticket prices for the ODI World Cup matches at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The iconic stadium will host five matches including India's clash with South Africa and the second semifinal. The prices for India vs South Africa game and the semifinal have been set at Rs 900 for the upper tier. However, seats in D, H Blocks would cost the fans Rs 1500, while C, K Blocks will cost Rs 2,500. The association has set the highest price for India vs South Africa and the semis at Rs 3,000 at B, L Blocks.

Eden Gardens will host the first match between qualifier one vs Bangladesh on October 28. The next match will take place between Pakistan and Bangladesh on October 31. India will face South Africa at Eden Gardens on November 5. The next clash will be between England and Pakistan on November 16. And the last match will be the second semifinal on November 16.

Bangladesh versus Qualifier 1 tickets has been fixed at Rs 650 (upper tiers), Rs 1,000 (D and H), and Rs 1,500 (B, C, K, L). And for Pakistan vs Bangladesh and England, the rates have been kept at Rs 800 (upper tier), Rs 1,200 (D, H), Rs 2,000 (C, K), and Rs 2,200 (B, L).

The World Cup matches will be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. Besides Kolkata and Ahmedabad, matches will be played in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games. Defending champions England will take on New Zealand in a clash between the 2019 World Cup finalists that opens the tournament in Ahmedabad, while hosts India will face off against five-time winners Australia in Chennai on October 8. Ahmedabad will also host matches between traditional rivals India and Pakistan (October 15) and Australia and England (November 4).



