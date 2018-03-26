P Chidambaram gets trolled for complaining about tea price at Chennai airport

It is a given that when you go to an airport, you shell out more than your share for beverages, snacks and other items. In fact, we all know people who prefer to eat well before heading to the airport so as not to pay extra. But former Finance Minister P Chidambaram apparently had no idea that this is just usual business at an airport.

When the former union minister wanted to have a cup of tea, he was given 'hot water' and a 'tea bag' for Rs 135. A miffed Chidambaram then refused to pay and was 'horrified' at how exorbitant it was. He took to Twitter and said, "At Chennai Airport Coffee Day I asked for tea. Offered hot water and tea bag, price Rs 135. Horrified, I declined. Was I right or wrong?"

At Chennai Airport Coffee Day I asked for tea. Offered hot water and tea bag, price Rs 135. Horrified, I declined. Was I right or wrong? - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 25, 2018

Chidambaram, perhaps, did not expect the reaction he received.

People were surprised at two things. First, how come Chidambaram did not know that airports charge exorbitant amounts for the smallest of things and second, was Rs 135 really too much for a person like Chidambaram?

In one of the reactions, Ajit Bhinder told Chidamabaram: "That's d rate for many years- inside or outside the AirPort- how come you don't know d rates?

That's d rate for many years- inside or out side the AirPort- how come you don't know d rates? Clearly You have never paid for your coffee or for that matter any thing- how would you know? - Col Ajit Bhinder (@ajitbhinder) March 25, 2018

Another Twitter user, Sachin Hanumante said: "This is the case at all Airport for years. Not just limited to Coffee. Judgement is relative to affordability. But thanks for highlighting."

Sir, why surprised now ? This is the case at all Airport for years. Not just limited to Coffee. Judgement is relative to affordability. But thanks for highlighting. We (family of 3) spend over '000 at airport out of no choice. Better late than never. Citizens will support. Thanks - Sachin Hanumante (@CA_SachinH) March 25, 2018

Some of the people were so angry at Chidambaram's tweet that they accused him of not being in touch with the reality. The response came after the former Finance Minister expressed his shock after he was told that many people do buy tea and coffee at such exorbitant price.

In a tweet, Chidambaram had said: "Coffee Rs 180. I asked who buys it? Answer was 'many'. Am I outdated?"

Coffee Rs 180. I asked who buys it? Answer was 'many'. Am I outdated? - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 25, 2018

To this, a twitter user Shankar Sharan said: "Airport prices of tea and coffee have been atrociously high as long as I remember. Is this ignorance common to our rulers?"

Sir, it was same ten years ago. How come you never knew/noticed? Airport prices of tea and coffee have been atrociously high as long as I remember. Is this ignorance common to our rulers? - Shankar Sharan (@hesivh) March 26, 2018

People also hit out at Chidambaram for making it look like a case of unaffordable prices. Noted journalist R Jagannathan in a tweet said: "Karti has enough money if he can afford Singhvi as lawyer. Moreover, his daughter is going to inherit a fortune from Karti friends."