Pakistan missile misfire: More than one official responsible, says IAF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has completed its inquiry into the inadvertent missile-firing case and held more than one official from the missile squadron responsible for the incident.

A missile was launched accidentally by Indian Air Force personnel on March 9 evening that landed in Pakistan.

The inquiry was done by Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) Air Vice Marshal RK Sinha. The court of inquiry, which completed its investigation in less than a month, found a clear violation of standard operating procedures by the officials concerned, India Today reported.

Various standard operating procedures are being reviewed after the incident to make things smoother, according to India Today. The IAF official probing the incident was asked to complete the inquiry at the earliest for the mishap which could have caused much more damage.

Further, the Defence Ministry has also been briefed about the IAF inquiry committee report and action is expected in the next few weeks.

A high-level court of inquiry was ordered within days of the incident. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the country’s armed forces, had then said that the supersonic object was launched from Sirsa in Haryana and was moving towards the Mahajan Field Firing range in Rajasthan but changed course before entering 124 km into their territory.

The missile was a BrahMos, developed by BrahMos Aerospace —a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia — Brahmos is a supersonic cruise missile which can be launched from land, aircraft, surface ships or submarines.



(With inputs from Manjeet Negi)