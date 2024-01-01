Noida: Pakistani woman Seema Haider expecting first child with husband Sachin

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who illegally crossed over to India in May last year, is expecting her first child with Sachin Meena, India Today reported on Monday. Seema Haider said she is soon going to be a mother and that 2024 will bring good news for them. Sachin's father and Seema's father-in-law said he had seen her palm and that it would be a boy.

Seema Haider first met Sachin on the online shooting game PUBG in 2019. Seema fell in love with Sachin and crossed over to India in May last year.

Seema hails from the Sindh province of Pakistan and was married to Pakistani national Ghulam Haider. They lived together in Karachi till 2019 when Ghulam moved to Saudi Arabia for work. Seema Haider has four children from her previous marriage -- the eldest being eight years old.

In July last year, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Seema and Sachin over suspicion that the former could be a Pakistani spy. However, they were later released on condition of travel restrictions.

In that month, Seema filed a mercy appeal before President Draupadi Murmu pleading that she should be allowed to live at her "matrimonial home" in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida with her children. The plea also sought an oral hearing of the case from the President.

"...Hon'ble madam, petitioner has found peace, love and happiness and a sense of purpose with Sachin Meena as a beloved husband, his father as father-in-law and his mother as mother-in-law that the petitioner never had before. Her excellency, (the) petitioner begs you to believe the petitioner and show compassion to a lady, not highly educated," her petition said as per news agency PTI.

"If you show mercy, the petitioner will spend the rest of her life with her husband, four minor children and her matrimonial relatives will be grateful that you gave chance to make something of myself and to be a source of strength and support matrimonial petitioner can," the petition further reads.

Seema said that she was in love with Sachin and the duo got married according to Hindu customs at the Pashupatinath temple of Nepal after converting to Hinduism.